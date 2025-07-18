HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jio Financial Profit Up 4%

Fri, 18 July 2025
12:34
image
Jio Financial Services on Thursday reported a marginal rise of 4 per cent in its net profit year-on-year to Rs 325 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 from Rs 313 crore, mainly due to a rise in expenses. On a sequential basis, profit after tax increased 2.7 per cent.

The company's revenue from operations increased 47 per cent to Rs 612 crore, as compared to Rs 418 crore in the year ago period. However, total expenses increased by 228 per cent to Rs 260.51 crore. 

Finance costs were Rs 98.8 crore during the reporting period, which was negligible in the year ago period.

Jio Credit Limited, the flagship arm of JFS, reported assets under management of Rs 11,665 crore, up from Rs 217 crore in Q1FY25.During Q1FY26, the company acquired State Bank of India's 14.96 per cent stake in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 105 crore. 

With this, JPBL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services. As on June 30, 2025, the payments bank had 2.58 million customers and a deposit base of Rs 358 crore.

The payments bank is likely to get into the toll collection business. It was empanelled by the National Highway Authority of India and the Indian Highway Management Company as an acquirer bank for toll processing, and was awarded three plazas for toll collection.

-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

