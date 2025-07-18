India welcomes US designating Pak's TRF as terror body

09:50

The attack took place at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam





Jaishankar termed the move by the US Department of State as a "strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation." "Appreciate SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar posted on his social media platform X.





In a statement issued by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio it was acknowledged that TRF, which is a known proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, under US anti-terrorism laws had claimed responsibility for the Pahalagam terror attack.





The April 22 attack in the tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir had claimed the lives of 26 civilians and triggered the four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan. In light of this, the US accorded the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The United States noted this was the deadliest civilian attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, also carried out by LeT. -- ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed the United States' decision to designate as a "Foreign Terrorist Organisation," The Resistance Front (TRF) which is a proxy of Pakistan's Lashkar-e Tayyiba (LeT) terror group and that has claimed responsiblity for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.