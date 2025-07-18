HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India to deploy high commissioners in Canada

Fri, 18 July 2025
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed its efforts to normalise India-Canada relations again, reiterating that both nations are working towards deploying High Commissioners in their respective capitals. 

During a press briefing on Thursday, Jaiswal highlighted the progress, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, held a discussion on the matter in Kananaskis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit last month. He further expressed optimism in the "movement" of India-Canada ties.

"We had the meeting at the Prime Minister level in Kananaskis, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the importance of India-Canada ties and to rebuild these ties. We are working; both sides are now working towards it. We are also working to get High Commissioners deployed in the two capitals. We are positive about the movement in India-Canada ties," Jaiswal stated during the briefing.  -- ANI

