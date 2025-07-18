India to deploy high commissioners in Canada

10:31





During a press briefing on Thursday, Jaiswal highlighted the progress, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, held a discussion on the matter in Kananaskis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit last month. He further expressed optimism in the "movement" of India-Canada ties.





"We had the meeting at the Prime Minister level in Kananaskis, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the importance of India-Canada ties and to rebuild these ties. We are working; both sides are now working towards it. We are also working to get High Commissioners deployed in the two capitals. We are positive about the movement in India-Canada ties," Jaiswal stated during the briefing. -- ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed its efforts to normalise India-Canada relations again, reiterating that both nations are working towards deploying High Commissioners in their respective capitals.