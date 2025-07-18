I'm talking politely: Maha drama day after fisticuffs

15:13

DY CM Shinde said the matter will be taken seriously





The exchange of words took place when Padalkar presented a calling attention notice regarding the direct recruitment of teachers impacting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and VJNT communities.





While Padalkar was speaking, the presiding officer, Samir Kunawar, asked him to raise a pointed question. To this, the BJP legislator argued as to how the issue can be understood through a pointed question.





"Cancel my calling attention notice. I don't want any answer," he said in a huff. Addressing the BJP legislator, State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said, "The issue was important and you were not present when the calling attention notice was called. I told the chair to take it up again in your presence."





"I am talking to you politely," he said when Padalkar raised his voice.





Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the clashes in the Assembly said, "The Chief Minister has taken the incident very seriously. Action will be taken and this kind of incident has never happened before." -- PTI

A day after his supporters clashed with those of the NCP (SP) in the Vidhan Bhavan, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar on Friday argued with the presiding officer and a minister in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.