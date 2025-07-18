HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC drops charges against Indians for housing Tablighi attendees

Fri, 18 July 2025
16:58
he Delhi High Court has dropped charges against 70 Indian nationals accused of housing foreign attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March 2020 allegedly in violation of COVID-19 norms pointing out no evidence to prove they participated in any prohibited activity. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said there was "not a whisper" either in the FIRs or the chargesheets about the petitioners being found COVID-19 positive or moving negligently or unlawfully with intent or knowledge to spread the disease of COVID-19.

"There is not a whisper in the entire chargesheet that any of these petitioners were found COVID-19 positive or that they had stepped out of the Markaz after March 24, 2020 or that they were likely to spread COVID-19," the court said. Justice Krishna discharged the petitioners on July 17 but the detailed order was made available on Friday. -- PTI

