Gold rises Rs 100 to Rs 98,770/10 g

Fri, 18 July 2025
16:50
Gold prices rose Rs 100 to Rs 98,770 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a firm trend in the international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association. 

On Thursday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 98,670 per 10 grams. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity increased by Rs 100 to Rs 98,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. It had settled at Rs 98,200 per 10 grams in the previous market session. Meanwhile, silver prices traded flat at Rs 1,10,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday.

