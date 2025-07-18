HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ED conducts fresh raids at ex-C'garh CM Baghel's home

Fri, 18 July 2025
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh searches at the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as part of an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering investigation against his son Chaitanya Baghel on Friday, official sources said.
 
Baghel's home in Bhilai town of Durg district, which the father-son duo share, was raided by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following receipt of fresh evidence in the case, they said.
 
Sources said the search action was against Chaitanya Baghel, who is being investigated in the liquor scam case.
 
A heavy posse of police personnel was seen outside the house, even as some party supporters gathered.
 
The federal probe agency conducted similar raids against Chaitanya Baghel on March 10.
 
Bhupesh Baghel, a senior Congress leader, posted a message on X saying the ED has come to his home on the last day of the assembly session when the issue of trees being felled for a coal mine project of the Adani group in Tamnar tehsil of Raigarh district was to be raised.
 
"Today is the last day of the state legislative (monsoon) session. The issue of trees being felled for Adani in Tamnar was scheduled to be raised (in the House). Saheb has sent ED to Bhilai Niwas," the message posted by his office said.
 
The senior Baghel, earlier this month, visited the tehsil and extended support to local villagers who have been protesting against tree felling for a coal mine project in the area.
 
The mine is allotted to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO), which has contracted the MDO (mine developer cum operator) to the Adani group.
 
The ED earlier claimed that Chaitanya Baghel was suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds from the alleged liquor scam.
 
It has been said that the "scam" resulted in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with over Rs 2,100 crore.
 
In this case, the ED, in January, arrested former minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma, besides Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Arunpati Tripathi and some others as part of this investigation.
 
The alleged liquor scam in the central Indian state, as per the ED, was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 when Chhattisgarh was governed by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.
 
Assets worth about Rs 205 crore of various accused have been attached by the agency as part of this investigation so far. -- PTI

