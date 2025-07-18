Court defers case against Rahul Gandhi

20:30

A Sambhal court on Friday set August 25 to hear a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a lawyer said.





Additional district sessions judge (ADJ-II) Aarti Faujdar in Chandausi in Sambhal district on Friday set the August 25 date due to non-functioning of the court due to nomination for the bar association elections.





Gandhi's lawyer Sagir Saifi told PTI that the work in the court located in Chandausi was stalled on Friday due to the nomination of the Bar Association, due to which the court deferred the matter.





The petitioner Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta has accused the Congress leader of saying on January 15, "Our fight is not with the BJP-RSS, but with the State of India."





The Hindu Shakti Dal chief said the comment showed disrespect towards the citizens of the country and democracy.





He said, "Rahul Gandhi's statement has deeply hurt the sentiments of people across the country. I had earlier contacted the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Sambhal, but no action was taken. As a result, I filed a case in the court on January 23."





The court had earlier asked Gandhi to appear on April 4 and later extended the date to May 7 for filing the reply. -- PTI