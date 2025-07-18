HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court defers case against Rahul Gandhi

Fri, 18 July 2025
Share:
20:30
image
A Sambhal court on Friday set August 25 to hear a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a lawyer said.

Additional district sessions judge (ADJ-II) Aarti Faujdar in Chandausi in Sambhal district on Friday set the August 25 date due to non-functioning of the court due to nomination for the bar association elections.

Gandhi's lawyer Sagir Saifi told PTI that the work in the court located in Chandausi was stalled on Friday due to the nomination of the Bar Association, due to which the court deferred the matter.

The petitioner Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta has accused the Congress leader of saying on January 15, "Our fight is not with the BJP-RSS, but with the State of India."

The Hindu Shakti Dal chief said the comment showed disrespect towards the citizens of the country and democracy.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi's statement has deeply hurt the sentiments of people across the country. I had earlier contacted the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Sambhal, but no action was taken. As a result, I filed a case in the court on January 23."

The court had earlier asked Gandhi to appear on April 4 and later extended the date to May 7 for filing the reply.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Right-wing group forcibly shuts down KFC outlet
LIVE! Right-wing group forcibly shuts down KFC outlet

AAP quits INDIA bloc, Trinamool to attend meet
AAP quits INDIA bloc, Trinamool to attend meet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distanced itself from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Friday, saying it is not part of the opposition alliance anymore and questioning the Congress party's role in leading it.

'Everything Was Against Indian Forces, But We Won'
'Everything Was Against Indian Forces, But We Won'

'The Pakistanis knew there was only one route up and they could take direct aim at us as we climbed up.''They knew they could kill us.'

Tax officer who arrested Kejriwal, Soren resigns
Tax officer who arrested Kejriwal, Soren resigns

Kapil Raj, a former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer who supervised the arrests of two chief ministers under the anti-money laundering law, has resigned from government service after serving for about 16 years, citing personal reasons.

Mother, daughter con grooms 'eager' to settle in Canada
Mother, daughter con grooms 'eager' to settle in Canada

A mother and daughter in Punjab are accused of defrauding men by promising marriage and emigration to Canada. The mother allegedly used her daughter's photos and videos to lure victims, collecting large sums of money with false promises...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD