BJP, NCP-SP apologise for fisticuffs in Maha Assembly

14:38

Scuffle between NCP-SP, BJP supporters in the Assembly





On Thursday, July 17, 2025, a day after a heated exchange took place between NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, a scuffle broke out between their supporters in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex.





Taking serious note of the incident, Speaker Rahul Narwekar sought a report.





"Stringent action should be taken against those involved in the scuffle in the Vidhan Bhavan; incident mars legislature's dignity," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.





The clash took place on the ground floor lobby of the building, and the situation escalated briefly before onlookers separated the two groups, an eyewitness said.

BJP MLA Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Awhad express regret in assembly for their supporters coming to blows in Vidhan Bhavan building. From now, only legislators, their aides and govt officers will be allowed during this session, says Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar. There will be a decision in week on forming legislature ethics committee.