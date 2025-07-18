Bihar cabinet clears free electricity proposal

19:46

The Bihar Cabinet on Friday cleared a proposal for providing 125 units of electricity free of cost every month to domestic consumers across the state starting August 1.





The cabinet cleared the proposal of the energy department during a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.





"The state government will pay additional Rs 3,797 crore on electricity consumption to the Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd for the purpose," a statement issued by the state's Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) said.





The Bihar government will also provide financial assistance for installing 1.1-KW capacity solar power plants on rooftops to domestic consumers, it said.





Kumar had on July 17 announced that all domestic consumers across the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of cost every month starting August 1.





The decision is expected to benefit nearly 1.67 crore families in the state. -- PTI