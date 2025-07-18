HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhupesh Baghel's son sent to 5-day ED custody

Fri, 18 July 2025
Raipur court sends ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel to 5-day ED custody in liquor 'scam' case.  

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Baghel in an alleged liquor scam linked money laundering case, official sources said. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after fresh raids were carried out at his home in Bhilai town in Durg district. The father-son duo reside at the same place.

The sources said that Chaitnaya Baghel was arrested under section 19 of the anti-money laundering as he was allegedly not cooperating during the searches that came about following receipt of fresh evidence in the case.

