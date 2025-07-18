At Bihar rally, Nitish tells PM...

13:24





The JD(U) supremo made the remark in Motihari town, where he shared the stage with Modi, whose charisma he counts on in the upcoming assembly polls. Modi's visit to the East Champaran district was his sixth tour of the state this year.





Lauding the Prime Minister for the growth that has taken place in the country, Kumar also had words of appreciation for the Union government's Bihar-specific measures.





"I would also like to thank the Prime Minister for visiting different parts of the state almost every month. It is a big thing. I would like to thank him, and let us have a round of applause for him. So all of those who have come here, please get up", Kumar told the mammoth rally, where seating arrangements were in place for five lakh people.





Without mentioning the RJD-Congress combine by name, Kumar made it a point to underscore "governance began in earnest in Bihar only after we took over. Those in power earlier were not even able to expend the funds properly". -- PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking time off to visit the state "almost every month".