HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

At Bihar rally, Nitish tells PM...

Fri, 18 July 2025
Share:
13:24
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking time off to visit the state "almost every month". 

The JD(U) supremo made the remark in Motihari town, where he shared the stage with Modi, whose charisma he counts on in the upcoming assembly polls. Modi's visit to the East Champaran district was his sixth tour of the state this year. 

Lauding the Prime Minister for the growth that has taken place in the country, Kumar also had words of appreciation for the Union government's Bihar-specific measures.

"I would also like to thank the Prime Minister for visiting different parts of the state almost every month. It is a big thing. I would like to thank him, and let us have a round of applause for him. So all of those who have come here, please get up", Kumar told the mammoth rally, where seating arrangements were in place for five lakh people. 

Without mentioning the RJD-Congress combine by name, Kumar made it a point to underscore "governance began in earnest in Bihar only after we took over. Those in power earlier were not even able to expend the funds properly". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Orange alert in Himachal for heavy rains, 250 roads shut
LIVE! Orange alert in Himachal for heavy rains, 250 roads shut

Ex-C'garh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son arrested by ED
Ex-C'garh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son arrested by ED

The sources said that Chaitnaya Baghel was arrested under section 19 of the anti-money laundering as he was allegedly not cooperating during the searches that came about following receipt of fresh evidence in the case.

Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC
Nimisha has to 1st get pardon, then pay...: Petitioner to SC

"They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible," the bench observed.

Many Delhi, B'luru schools get 'bombs in plastic bags' mail
Many Delhi, B'luru schools get 'bombs in plastic bags' mail

An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Rahul opens up on ED chargesheet against brother-in-law Vadra
Rahul opens up on ED chargesheet against brother-in-law Vadra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of a politically motivated witch-hunt against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against him in a money laundering case.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD