App cabbies stir escalates in Maha, commuters hit

The stir, which began on Wednesday involving those in the sector from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Nagpur, caused hardships to people, especially at airports and railway stations.





The Mumbai airport operator had also advised passengers to check for transport availability and make alternate arrangements.





Dr KN Kshirsagar, president of Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, told PTI that almost 70 percent of app-based cabs remained off the roads, leaving very few vehicles for booking.





"The cabbies will sit on a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday to further intensify their agitation. No deliberations took place with the government after the meeting with state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik at Mantralya on Tuesday," he added.





The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch has demanded rationalisation of fares, bringing fares on par with those of the conventional black-and-yellow metered taxis, prohibition of bike taxis, a cap on permits of black-and-yellow taxis and autorickshaws, formation of a welfare board for drivers of app-based cabs, and enactment of Maharashtra Gig Workers' Act' on the lines of legislation in other states. -- PTI

