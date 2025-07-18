HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
20 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, Atishi says...

Fri, 18 July 2025
10:07
Parents outside a Delhi school that received a bomb threat. File pic
More than 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via emails, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the Richmond Global School in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area has reported getting a bomb threat.

The fire department and Delhi police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the bomb threats, the Department of Delhi Fire Services said. Further investigation is underway. This comes days after nearly ten schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures. 

According to the Police the bomb threat letter said, "Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children."

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday raised concerns after more than 20 schools in the national capital received bomb threats. She criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not being able to ensure safety for students. 

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking," Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kalkaji assembly constituency, posted on X. -- ANI

