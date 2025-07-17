Undertrial prisoner admitted to hospital in Patna shot

10:31

The FSL team





Patients, attendants, doctors, nurses and other staff fled as unidentified criminals entered a ward of the Paras hospital and fired three bullets at Chandan Mishra whose condition is critical.





According to the police, Chandan Mishra, an undertrial prisoner on parole, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.





Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting.

The prisoner is undergoing treatment.

"A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered. He was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him. He is undergoing treatment, and with the help of the Buxar police, we are identifying the members of the rival gang, Chandan Sheru gang," SSP Kartikay Sharma said. The police are identifying the shooters as they have their photographs.





A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has arrived at the Paras Hospital to investigate the firing incident.









-- MI Khan in Patna and agencies.

