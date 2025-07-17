HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 86.07 against US dollar

Thu, 17 July 2025
19:20
The rupee declined 15 paise to settle at 86.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a stronger greenback, outflow of foreign funds and volatile global crude oil prices. 

Selling trend in the domestic equity markets and uncertainties over the outcome of the ongoing India-US trade talks further pressured the rupee, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.93 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.80-86.09 during the day before settling at 86.07 (provisional), down 15 from its previous close. 

The rupee had declined 16 paise against the US dollar to close at 85.92 on Wednesday. 

