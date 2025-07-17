HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nitish announces 125 units of free power to Bihar homes

Thu, 17 July 2025
10:05
In another populist measure ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced 125 units electricity of free of cost.

Nitish Kumar shared his government's decision to provide 125 units of free electricity to domestic consumers on X.

Free electricity, the chief minister said, will be given from August 1, 2025 and will benefit about 16.7 million families in the state.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the first to announce this sop to residents of Delhi when he headed the AAP government at the national capital.  

M I Khan in Patna

