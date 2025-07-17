HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Maha to launch special drive against illegal slaughterhouses

Thu, 17 July 2025
22:17
The Maharashtra government will launch a special drive to take action against illegal slaughterhouses, minister Yogesh Kadam said in the assembly on Thursday.   

The minister of state for home was replying to a calling attention motion raised by Borivali BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay. 

On June 9, police conducted a raid in Dargah Mohalla area of Badlapur (West) and seized 510 kg of beef and rescued a calf, Kadam said, adding it was found that illegal slaughter was underway there. 

A case was registered against one Kaif, who is already named in 12 similar cases, Kadam said in the House. 

Instructions have been given to start externment proceedings against the accused, the minister further said. 

"The existing law provides for imprisonment of up to five years and a fine in such cases. However, the state government is considering amending the law to impose stricter penalties, including jail of up to 10 years for habitual offenders. The proposed amendment may be tabled in the upcoming session," Kadam said. 

"Clear instructions have been issued to police and concerned agencies to take strict action against those operating unauthorized slaughterhouses. All such activities will be closely monitored under the special drive," the minister said. -- PTI

