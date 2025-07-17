HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha recorded 3,506 rape, 924 murder cases in first 5 months of 2025: LoP Danve

Thu, 17 July 2025
20:09
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve/File image
Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, on Thursday said the state has recorded 3,506 rape and 924 murder cases in just five months of this year as he attacked the BJP-led Mahayuti government over law and order situation.   

Speaking during an opposition sponsored motion in the upper house, the Shiv Sena-UBT MLC claimed Maharashtra has recorded 1,60,000 criminal cases from January 1 to May 31. 

"In the last five months, the state has registered 924 murder cases, which is six cases day, and 3,506 rape cases, which is 23 per day," Danve said. 

The outgoing opposition leader claimed the state has recorded 30,000 thefts and 156 dacoity cases during the same period. 

In Nagpur, the home district of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Danve said 10,423 criminal cases were registered in the first five months of 2025. 

Of these 10,423 cases, 6,000 were registered in Nagpur city alone. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BYJU's founders plans $2.5-bn suit against Glas Trust
LIVE! BYJU's founders plans $2.5-bn suit against Glas Trust

'Seeking 'mutually agreeable solution' to save Nimisha Priya'
'Seeking 'mutually agreeable solution' to save Nimisha Priya'

India is working with Yemeni authorities and friendly nations to find a solution for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder. The government is seeking more time for Priya's family to reach an understanding...

Maha to act on forced conversions, SC quota misuse: CM
Maha to act on forced conversions, SC quota misuse: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the state government's intention to introduce strong provisions to deal with religious conversions done using force or cheating. A panel has submitted recommendations, and the...

Akash Prime proves precision in Ladakh high-altitude trials
Akash Prime proves precision in Ladakh high-altitude trials

The weapon system is customised to operate in altitude above 4,500 metres and has latest upgrades including indigenously developed Radio Frequency seeker, as per the release.

Lord's Tests Always Demand Perfection
Lord's Tests Always Demand Perfection

Lord's has a tradition of rewarding those who give their best, asserts veteran cricket correspondent K R Nayar.

