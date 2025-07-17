Maha recorded 3,506 rape, 924 murder cases in first 5 months of 2025: LoP Danve

20:09

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve/File image





Speaking during an opposition sponsored motion in the upper house, the Shiv Sena-UBT MLC claimed Maharashtra has recorded 1,60,000 criminal cases from January 1 to May 31.





"In the last five months, the state has registered 924 murder cases, which is six cases day, and 3,506 rape cases, which is 23 per day," Danve said.





The outgoing opposition leader claimed the state has recorded 30,000 thefts and 156 dacoity cases during the same period.





In Nagpur, the home district of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Danve said 10,423 criminal cases were registered in the first five months of 2025.





Of these 10,423 cases, 6,000 were registered in Nagpur city alone. -- PTI

