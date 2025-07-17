Landslide on NH-75 halts Bengaluru-Mangaluru traffic

13:22





The landslide occurred near the Dharmasthala cross stretch of NH-75 following days of persistent rainfall in the region. As a result, movement of all heavy vehicles, including trucks, lorries, and buses between the two cities has been completely halted. However, cars and two-wheelers are advised to take alternative routes.





The District police has requested motorists to cooperate and follow diversions until debris is cleared. Efforts to clear the mud and restore traffic flow are underway, said Superintendent of Police Arun. While access from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya remains unaffected, vehicles proceeding from Mangaluru towards Bengaluru are being diverted due to the obstruction caused by the hillside collapse.





Authorities have urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel along this corridor and to stay updated on weather and traffic advisories. The Public Works Department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have deployed teams and machinery to expedite restoration efforts. -- PTI

Continuous rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district has triggered a landslide on National Highway 75 near Kadaba taluk, bringing vehicular movement between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to a standstill.