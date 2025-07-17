Lalu moves SC to stay trial court proceedings in land-for-jobs scam

16:40





A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh would likely hear the matter on July 18.





On May 29, the Delhi High Court said there were no compelling reason to stay the proceedings. The high court issued notice to the CBI on Yadav's plea for quashing of the CBI FIR and posted the hearing on August 12. The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009, allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, officials said.





In his petition in the high court, Prasad sought the quashing of the FIR and three chargesheets filed in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and the subsequent orders of cognisance. -- PTI

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has moved the Supreme Court against an order dismissing his plea seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings over the CBI's land-for-jobs case.