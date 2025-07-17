HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lalu moves SC to stay trial court proceedings in land-for-jobs scam

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
16:40
image
Former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has moved the Supreme Court against an order dismissing his plea seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings over the CBI's land-for-jobs case. 

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh would likely hear the matter on July 18.

On May 29, the Delhi High Court said there were no compelling reason to stay the proceedings. The high court issued notice to the CBI on Yadav's plea for quashing of the CBI FIR and posted the hearing on August 12. The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009, allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, officials said. 

In his petition in the high court, Prasad sought the quashing of the FIR and three chargesheets filed in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and the subsequent orders of cognisance. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nimisha Priya case: India in touch with 'friendly nations'
LIVE! Nimisha Priya case: India in touch with 'friendly nations'

Beijing ready to revive Russia-India-China troika
Beijing ready to revive Russia-India-China troika

China has expressed its support for Russia's initiative to revive the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika, emphasizing its importance for regional and global security and stability.

5.76 lakh Bihar voters enrolled at multiple places: EC
5.76 lakh Bihar voters enrolled at multiple places: EC

The Election Commission has uncovered significant irregularities in Bihar's voter list, including multiple enrollments and probable deaths, during a special intensive revision.

Punjab orders DNA test of children begging with adults
Punjab orders DNA test of children begging with adults

In a move aimed at checking child trafficking and their exploitation for begging, the Punjab government directed all deputy commissioners (DC) to conduct DNA tests on children found begging with adults on the streets to verify their...

Venus to Wed! Tennis Legend Finds Love at 45
Venus to Wed! Tennis Legend Finds Love at 45

Last week, Venus and her inner circle set sail on a luxurious bachelorette getaway in the Adriatic Sea. Hosted on a private yacht near Italy, the pre-wedding bash was classy, elegant, and full of joy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD