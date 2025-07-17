HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India hits back at NATO warning over Russia ties

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
21:25
NATO secretary general Mark Rutte (left) with US President Donald Trump at the White House./Nathan Howard/Reuters
NATO secretary general Mark Rutte (left) with US President Donald Trump at the White House./Nathan Howard/Reuters
In a firm response to NATO secretary general Mark Rutte's threat of secondary sanctions over New Delhi's ties with Moscow, India on Thursday cautioned against "double standards" on the matter and asserted that its energy procurement from Russia is based on national interests and market dynamics. 

Rutt had warned India, China and Brazil that they could be hit hard by secondary sanctions if they continue to do business with Russia. 

"We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. 

"In this endeavour, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," he said. 

Asked about US President Donald Trump threatening 100 percent tariff on Russian exports and "secondary tariffs" on any country that has trade links with Moscow, Jaiswal said: "We are closely following developments that are in this regard, and the articulations that are being made." 

India, China and Brazil have been the major buyers of Russian crude oil notwithstanding the Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. 

"My encouragement to these three countries, particularly is, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," Rutte told reporters in Washington DC. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India hits back at NATO warning over Russia ties
LIVE! India hits back at NATO warning over Russia ties

AI 171 Crash: Stabilizer Issue Under Scrutiny
AI 171 Crash: Stabilizer Issue Under Scrutiny

An aviation expert suggests investigators should focus on a possible fault in the stabiliser of the crashed Air India flight.

'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'
'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'

'Visualise those 15 to 18 seconds: Fully loaded aircraft, pilot manually controlling with both hands (no autopilot immediately after takeoff), looking forward while switches are behind.'

Race To Save Nurse On Death Row In Yemen
Race To Save Nurse On Death Row In Yemen

India is working with Yemeni authorities and friendly nations to find a solution for Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder. The government is seeking more time for Priya's family to reach an understanding...

Scuffle Outside Maharashtra Assembly Stuns MLAs
Scuffle Outside Maharashtra Assembly Stuns MLAs

MLAs cutting across party lines spoke about Thursday's clash, and expressed concern over overcrowding in the legislature premises.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD