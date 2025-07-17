India hits back at NATO warning over Russia ties

21:25

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte (left) with US President Donald Trump at the White House./Nathan Howard/Reuters





Rutt had warned India, China and Brazil that they could be hit hard by secondary sanctions if they continue to do business with Russia.





"We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.





"In this endeavour, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," he said.





Asked about US President Donald Trump threatening 100 percent tariff on Russian exports and "secondary tariffs" on any country that has trade links with Moscow, Jaiswal said: "We are closely following developments that are in this regard, and the articulations that are being made."





India, China and Brazil have been the major buyers of Russian crude oil notwithstanding the Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.





"My encouragement to these three countries, particularly is, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," Rutte told reporters in Washington DC. -- PTI

