BYJU's founders plans $2.5-bn suit against Glas Trust

20:16





The founders are preparing to sue Glas Trust and others in India as well as in foreign countries, according to the statement.





"BYJU's founders reserve all rights to bring actions against those parties that have caused damage to them personally and their businesses, including Think & Learn. The conduct before the Courts by Alpha, Glas Trust and its counsel has been reprehensible and improper in our view. We reserve the right to use all legal means to obtain justice for BYJU's founders," Lazareff Le Bars Eurl, senior litigation advisor, J Michael McNutt, said in a statement.





The counsel said claims have already been raised in India against Glas Trust, the former subsidiary of Think & Learn, that Glas Trust now claims to control and other parties. -- PTI

