Your CM is scared he will go to jail: Rahul in Assam

Wed, 16 July 2025
16:48
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the people of Assam will put Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in jail for corruption, though he thinks he is a 'raja'. 

Sarma and his family will be held accountable for corruption, Gandhi said while addressing a party meeting in Assam's Chaygaon. "Fear writ large in your CM; he knows fearless Congress workers will put him in jail," the leader of the opposition Lok Sabha asserted. 

Alleging that the Election Commission of India and the BJP are working together, he claimed that the saffron party won the Maharasthra assembly polls by cheating' through voter list revision. "They are trying the same tactics in Bihar, and will do so in Assam. We have to be careful," Gandhi said.

"The media are not our friend anymore; they are not revealing the truth, but only showing Adani, Ambani, CM, Modi and Shah," he claimed. Gandhi, however, asserted that this will not help as the Congress will sweep the assembly polls in Assam due next year. 

"There is a fight of ideologies in the country; the hatred and violence of the RSS versus the truth and non-violence of the Congress," he said. Gandhi also claimed that there are two Hindustans now: one of a few billionaires who host lavish weddings, and the other of common people burdened with tax and inflation. -- PTI

