HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
18:10
image
US President Donald Trump has said that the proposed trade deal with India would be on the lines of what America has finalised with Indonesia on Tuesday.  

Under the US-Indonesia trade pact, the Southeast Asian nation will provide complete access to its market to US products, while Indonesian goods would attract a 19 percent duty in America.

In addition, Indonesia has committed to purchasing $15 billion in US energy, $4.5 billion in American Agricultural Products, and 50 Boeing jets.

Later, while talking to reporters, Trump said: "India is basically working along that same line. We are going to have access into India. You have to understand, we had no access to any of these countries. Our people couldn't go in, and now we are getting access because of what we are doing with the tariffs   The Indian team is in Washington for the fifth round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA)." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India
LIVE! Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India

Beginning Of The End For Trump?
Beginning Of The End For Trump?

Unless Donald Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the beginning of the end for Trumpian politics, argues Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).Unless President Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the 'beginning of the end' for...

Ragi idlis to grilled fish: Parl's nutri-rich menu for MPs
Ragi idlis to grilled fish: Parl's nutri-rich menu for MPs

Parliament introduces a new 'Health Menu' featuring millet-based dishes, salads, and lean protein options to promote healthier eating habits among lawmakers, officials, and visitors.

Gujarat shuts 5 'dangerous' bridges on Narmada canals
Gujarat shuts 5 'dangerous' bridges on Narmada canals

Authorities in Gujarat have closed five bridges on the Narmada canals after inspections revealed they were unsafe for vehicular traffic. Heavy vehicles are banned from other bridges, and repairs are ordered for dozens more.

Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?
Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?

'If this is true, the Election Commission should come forward with data and officially confirm it.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD