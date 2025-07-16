Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India

18:10





Under the US-Indonesia trade pact, the Southeast Asian nation will provide complete access to its market to US products, while Indonesian goods would attract a 19 percent duty in America.





In addition, Indonesia has committed to purchasing $15 billion in US energy, $4.5 billion in American Agricultural Products, and 50 Boeing jets.





Later, while talking to reporters, Trump said: "India is basically working along that same line. We are going to have access into India. You have to understand, we had no access to any of these countries. Our people couldn't go in, and now we are getting access because of what we are doing with the tariffs The Indian team is in Washington for the fifth round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA)." -- PTI

US President Donald Trump has said that the proposed trade deal with India would be on the lines of what America has finalised with Indonesia on Tuesday.