HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thousands of Kanwariyas collect holy water at Har Ki Pauri

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
15:38
image
Thousands of Kanwar pilgrims collected the holy water during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra at Har Ki Pauri here on Wednesday. The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. 

Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion. 

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will be closed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut from July 16 to 23 on the occasion of Kanwar Yatra, an official order issued by the District Magistrate stated.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISI, Jaish, LeT to use more of these in terror missions...
LIVE! ISI, Jaish, LeT to use more of these in terror missions...

BJD's protest over Odisha student's death turns violent
BJD's protest over Odisha student's death turns violent

Several Biju Janata Dal workers and leaders, including two former ministers, were injured in a scuffle with police personnel in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday during a party's protest over the death of a college student, who set herself on...

NCERT's Fresh Take on Akbar, Aurangzeb
NCERT's Fresh Take on Akbar, Aurangzeb

The book, to be introduced in schools from the 2025-2026 academic year, marks a shift in tone in its portrayal of the Mughal emperors, offering detailed accounts of conquest, religious decisions, cultural contributions, and brutality.

Pakistan staring at another military coup?
Pakistan staring at another military coup?

Speculation swirls in Pakistan regarding potential changes in the political landscape, fueled by rumors of the army chief's possible presidential aspirations and discussions between top civilian and military leaders.

Beginning Of The End For Trump?
Beginning Of The End For Trump?

Unless Donald Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the beginning of the end for Trumpian politics, argues Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).Unless President Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the 'beginning of the end' for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD