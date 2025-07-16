Thousands of Kanwariyas collect holy water at Har Ki Pauri

15:38





Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.





Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will be closed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut from July 16 to 23 on the occasion of Kanwar Yatra, an official order issued by the District Magistrate stated.

Thousands of Kanwar pilgrims collected the holy water during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra at Har Ki Pauri here on Wednesday. The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples.