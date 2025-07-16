Telangana, Andhra agree on key water-sharing measures, says Revanth Reddy

18:35

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy





Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in New Delhi, Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said both states have agreed to implement telemetry systems at all water projects and reservoirs to accurately measure water usage a long-standing demand of Telangana.





Andhra Pradesh has agreed to the move, he added.





In a significant breakthrough, the two states have also agreed to set up the Godavari River Management Board in Hyderabad and the Krishna River Management Board in Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister said.





These boards will help oversee water allocations and usage under the Krishna and Godavari river systems, which have been contentious issues since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.





"The Centre has also directed Andhra Pradesh to undertake immediate repair work on the Srisailam project, which is crucial for water supply and power generation for both states," Reddy said.





Additionally, a joint committee will be constituted to examine all pending inter-state water issues, including disputes over irrigation projects on both the Krishna and Godavari basins. -- PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Centre has agreed to several crucial proposals aimed at resolving long-pending water-sharing disputes between the state and Andhra Pradesh, including setting up telemetry systems and river management boards.