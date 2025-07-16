HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shiv Sena ties up with Republican Sena for civic polls

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
14:56
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
With elections to local bodies in Maharashtra looming, Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday announced an alliance with Republican Sena led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's grandson Anandraj Ambedkar. 

The move is expected to consolidate Dalit votes in urban centres, including Mumbai.

"We are proud to join hands with Anandraj Ambedkar and the Republican Sena for the upcoming elections. This partnership is built on shared values and a commitment to social justice. Together, we will work to ensure inclusive development and a stronger voice for the marginalised," Shinde told a press conference in Mumbai. 

The alliance is expected to play a crucial role in the elections to the municipal corporations in Mumbai and other cities, as well as the Zilla Parishads. It comes amid growing speculation about a possible reunion between Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray and the potential consolidation of Marathi votes. 

Anandraj Ambedkar, younger brother of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, welcomed the alliance. "This is a historic moment. We believe this partnership will create a new political alternative that represents the aspirations of Dalits and the common people," he said. 

Anandraj Ambedkar had tested the electoral waters decades ago. He had contested the Lok Sabha election from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, but failed to secure victory. Republican Sena has the pockets of influence mainly in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fight till last breath, papa: Girl who immolated herself
LIVE! Fight till last breath, papa: Girl who immolated herself

Focus on Mahmudabad's SM posts, don't seize gadgets: SC
Focus on Mahmudabad's SM posts, don't seize gadgets: SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the line of investigation adopted by the Haryana SIT in the case of an Ashoka University professor booked for social media posts, stating that it "misdirected itself."

BJD's protest over Odisha student's death turns violent
BJD's protest over Odisha student's death turns violent

Several Biju Janata Dal workers and leaders, including two former ministers, were injured in a scuffle with police personnel in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday during a party's protest over the death of a college student, who set herself on...

Pakistan staring at another military coup?
Pakistan staring at another military coup?

Speculation swirls in Pakistan regarding potential changes in the political landscape, fueled by rumors of the army chief's possible presidential aspirations and discussions between top civilian and military leaders.

BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit
BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit

Putting an end to the rumours surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's sudden Test retirement, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has insisted the decision was purely theirs

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD