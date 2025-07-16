Shiv Sena ties up with Republican Sena for civic polls

14:56

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde





The move is expected to consolidate Dalit votes in urban centres, including Mumbai.





"We are proud to join hands with Anandraj Ambedkar and the Republican Sena for the upcoming elections. This partnership is built on shared values and a commitment to social justice. Together, we will work to ensure inclusive development and a stronger voice for the marginalised," Shinde told a press conference in Mumbai.





The alliance is expected to play a crucial role in the elections to the municipal corporations in Mumbai and other cities, as well as the Zilla Parishads. It comes amid growing speculation about a possible reunion between Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray and the potential consolidation of Marathi votes.





Anandraj Ambedkar, younger brother of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, welcomed the alliance. "This is a historic moment. We believe this partnership will create a new political alternative that represents the aspirations of Dalits and the common people," he said.





Anandraj Ambedkar had tested the electoral waters decades ago. He had contested the Lok Sabha election from the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, but failed to secure victory. Republican Sena has the pockets of influence mainly in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. PTI

With elections to local bodies in Maharashtra looming, Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday announced an alliance with Republican Sena led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's grandson Anandraj Ambedkar.