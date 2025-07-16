HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC defers 'Udaipur Files' hearing till July 21

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
12:45
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred for July 21 hearing on the film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', and asked the filmmakers to await a decision of the panel appointed by the Centre to hear objections against the movie. 

The panel is scheduled to meet at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi told the filmmakers that the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder case can't be compensated for the loss of reputation if the film is released but the filmmakers can be in monetary terms. 

The filmmakers had challenged the Delhi High Court order staying the release of the movie. The bench asked the Centre's committee to take a decision immediately without loss of time after hearing all the parties. 

It also directed the panel to accord hearing to the accused in the murder case. The film was scheduled to be released on July 11. On July 10, the Delhi High Court stayed the release till the Centre decides on pleas seeking a permanent ban over the film's potential to "promote disharmony" in society. 

The petitions, including one filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president and Darul Uloom Deoband principal Maulana Arshad Madani before the high court, claims that a trailer of the movie released on June 26 was replete with dialogues and instances that had led to communal disharmony in 2022, and carries every potential to stoke the same sentiments again. 

Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. The assailants later released a video claiming that the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA
LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA

'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China
'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China

Echoing United States President Donald Trump's stance on imposing economic sanctions against countries maintaining trade ties with Russia if Moscow doesn't put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisaiton (NATO)...

Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat
Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat

A Class 9 student was allegedly raped inside her house in Ghaziabad by four boys -- three of them known to her from school, with the police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack
Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and said he is recovering well.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD