Salman sells 1,300 sq ft Bandra apartment for...

The transaction has been registered this month only. "The apartment sold by Salman Khan is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. It has a built-up area of 122.45 square metre (around 1,318 sq ft)," the consultant said.





Mumbai has witnessed many big-ticket real estate deals (buy-sale) executed by celebrities, cricketers and businessmen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold a 1,318 square feet apartment in Bandra (West), Mumbai, for Rs 5.35 crore, according to Square Yards. In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of the deal by Salman Khan.