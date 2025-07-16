Salman sells 1,300 sq ft Bandra apartment for...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wed, 16 July 2025
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold a 1,318 square feet apartment in Bandra (West), Mumbai, for Rs 5.35 crore, according to Square Yards. In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of the deal by Salman Khan.

The transaction has been registered this month only. "The apartment sold by Salman Khan is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. It has a built-up area of 122.45 square metre (around 1,318 sq ft)," the consultant said. 

Mumbai has witnessed many big-ticket real estate deals (buy-sale) executed by celebrities, cricketers and businessmen after the COVID-19 pandemic. 
-- PTI

