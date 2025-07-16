HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 85.94 against US dollar

Wed, 16 July 2025
19:48
The rupee declined 18 paise against the US dollar to close at 85.94 (provisional) on Wednesday, tracking a strengthening American currency against major crosses overseas amid uncertainties over the India-US trade pact. 

However, renewed foreign capital inflows and sliding global crude prices supported the domestic unit, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 86.02 against the dollar. 

It traded in the range of 85.74-86.05 during the day before closing at 85.94 (provisional), down 18 paise from its previous close. 

In the previous session, the rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 85.76 against the US dollar. 

