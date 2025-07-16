Pune Congress ex-president Sanjay Jagtap joins BJP

20:12





The former Purandar MLA joined the saffron party with his followers in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan at Saswad in the district.





Speaking to reporters earlier, Jagtap had said his followers unanimously decided that they should join the BJP for resolving the issues of the constituency.





Elsewhere, asked about Jagtap's exit, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the the BJP was a 'witch' stealing leaders from Congress.





"BJP claims it has charismatic leadership at the Centre and state. The chief minister behaves like he is Superman. But instead of making their own leaders big, the party poaches Congress leaders and gives them tickets and positions," he said.





The Congress follows an ideology and will not lose its strength with such exits, Sapkal added. -- PTI

