Pune Congress ex-president Sanjay Jagtap joins BJP

Wed, 16 July 2025
20:12
Days after resigning as Pune district president of Congress, former MLA Sanjay Jagtap on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

The former Purandar MLA joined the saffron party with his followers in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan at Saswad in the district. 

Speaking to reporters earlier, Jagtap had said his followers unanimously decided that they should join the BJP for resolving the issues of the constituency. 

Elsewhere, asked about Jagtap's exit, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the the BJP was a 'witch' stealing leaders from Congress. 

"BJP claims it has charismatic leadership at the Centre and state. The chief minister behaves like he is Superman. But instead of making their own leaders big, the party poaches Congress leaders and gives them tickets and positions," he said. 

The Congress follows an ideology and will not lose its strength with such exits, Sapkal added. -- PTI

LIVE! Back from space, what awaits Shubhanshu at home
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

Why bomb threats via VPNs, dark web evade detection
Delhi Police are investigating a series of bomb threats targeting schools and colleges, sent via encrypted networks. The threats have caused panic and disruption, prompting increased security measures and a police investigation into the...

How drones are reshaping terror strategy in J-K
Security agencies are concerned about the increasing use of drones by terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir for surveillance and logistics, replacing human networks.

Pakistan staring at another military coup?
Speculation swirls in Pakistan regarding potential changes in the political landscape, fueled by rumors of the army chief's possible presidential aspirations and discussions between top civilian and military leaders.

