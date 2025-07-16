HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha: 3 leopard skins seized, teacher among 7 arrested

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
23:42
image
Three leopard skins were seized and seven persons, including a government teacher, were arrested for trading in wildlife body parts in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a senior forest officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) conducted raids at Kutling village in Udala police station area and Chandanchaturi village in Badasahi police station area, STR deputy director Samrat Gowda told reporters in Baripada.

Two skins belonging to five-year-old leopards, and the skin of a one-year-old leopard were seized.

However, it is yet to be ascertained where the three leopards were killed, Gowda said, adding that the seven arrested persons have links with the poachers of Similipal Tiger Reserve area and Chhattisgarh forests.

The seven arrested persons included Manaranjan Tipiria, a government primary school teacher, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI Express Boeing 737 Dubai flight cancelled after snag
LIVE! AI Express Boeing 737 Dubai flight cancelled after snag

Who is behind bomb threats to Golden Temple?
Who is behind bomb threats to Golden Temple?

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has received five e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple since July 14, president of the apex gurdwara body Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Wednesday.

CDS reveals how India thwarted Pak drone attack
CDS reveals how India thwarted Pak drone attack

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) for India, citing recent global conflicts and Operation Sindoor as...

Beginning Of The End For Trump?
Beginning Of The End For Trump?

Unless Donald Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the beginning of the end for Trumpian politics, argues Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).Unless President Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the 'beginning of the end' for...

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD