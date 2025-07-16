Odisha: 3 leopard skins seized, teacher among 7 arrested

23:42





Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) conducted raids at Kutling village in Udala police station area and Chandanchaturi village in Badasahi police station area, STR deputy director Samrat Gowda told reporters in Baripada.





Two skins belonging to five-year-old leopards, and the skin of a one-year-old leopard were seized.





However, it is yet to be ascertained where the three leopards were killed, Gowda said, adding that the seven arrested persons have links with the poachers of Similipal Tiger Reserve area and Chhattisgarh forests.





The seven arrested persons included Manaranjan Tipiria, a government primary school teacher, he said. -- PTI

Three leopard skins were seized and seven persons, including a government teacher, were arrested for trading in wildlife body parts in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a senior forest officer said.