Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Wed, 16 July 2025
23:05
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday, her office said. 

It also shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X. 

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post said. 

The meeting comes days after Modi returned to India from his five-nation tour. 

The prime minister had visited Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. 

He came back on July 10. 

The meeting took place ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence from July 21. -- PTI

