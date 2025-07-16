Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA

11:45

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad





Clad in banians and towels above their dress, the legislators shouted slogans against the goonda raj of the ruling alliance. The assault by Gaikwad in the MLA canteen shows that even the government is backing such elements, Leader of Opposition in state legislative council Ambadas Danve told reporters. Gaikwad faced flak from those in the government and the opposition alike after a video of him slapping and punching the employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen for being served stale' food went viral.





The video showed Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel wrapped around his waist, confronting the canteen contractor and forcing him to smell the packet containing dal, before slapping and punching him. -- PTI

Legislators of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday staged a banian towel protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan to condemn the assault of an MLA hostel canteen employee by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.