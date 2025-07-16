HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Landslide hits Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra; highway traffic disrupted

Wed, 16 July 2025
A sudden landslide triggered by heavy rains struck a section of Malshej Ghat  on the National Highway 61 in Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, causing disruption to vehicular movement for a few hours, an official said.
  
The landslide hit the Kalyan-Malshej Ghat-Ahilyanagar-Parbhani-Nirmal section of the highway, he said.

According to an official statement issued by Dhanaji Tile, Sub-Divisional Officer, National Highway Sub-Division, Murbad, "There was stormy rain in the afternoon of July 15 on NH-61. Due to the combination of intense heat followed by sudden heavy rainfall, the rock covers on some parts of the hill in Malshej Ghat loosened, resulting in large stones and soil debris falling onto the highway." 

The landslide occurred at around 2:20 pm, the release stated.

Malshej Ghat, nestled in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, is a picturesque mountain pass.

As soon as the information was received via phone, local workers were rushed to the site to begin clearing operations.

"Through the immediate intervention of on-ground workers, debris was partially cleared to allow one-way traffic, thereby ensuring initial relief to stranded commuters," the statement said.

Further, with the deployment of a JCB machine, large boulders were removed from the route, and by 5.30 pm, the ghat section was completely reopened for two-way traffic.

To prevent accidents and ensure visibility in the affected stretch, "a temporary reflector strip has been installed and the area has been cordoned off," the officer added. -- PTI

