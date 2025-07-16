HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is it 'Randeep Raj' in Karnataka, as BJP alleges?

Wed, 16 July 2025
13:55
Randeep Surjewala
As AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, continued to hold one-on-one meetings with several ministers on Wednesday, opposition BJP and JD-S took a dig at the ruling Congress, calling him "super CM". 

They also asked whether "Randeep rule" has been imposed in the state. 

While leader of opposition in the legislative assembly and BJP leader R Ashoka claimed that the Congress high command, which has completely lost confidence in CM Siddaramaiah, has imposed a "Randeep rule" in Karnataka. 

Surjewala's one-on-one meetings with ministers entered the third day on Wednesday. 

These meetings are said to be aimed at understanding their grievances, assessing their performance, and addressing the complaints shared by the party MLAs against the ministers. 

Earlier, the AICC General Secretary had held two rounds of one-on-one meetings with party legislators in the state. 

"Is Randeep rule implemented in the state? Will Thursday's cabinet meeting also be chaired by Surjewala?" Ashoka asked in a post on 'X'. 

"The Congress high command, which has completely lost confidence in the lottery CM Siddaramaiah, has imposed a "Randeep rule" in Karnataka," he claimed and added, "It should not be surprising if Surjewala, who is listening to the complaints and grievances of dissatisfied MLAs in the KPCC office and five-star hotels and reviewing the performance of ministers, comes to the cabinet meeting to be held at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday and presides over it himself." 

