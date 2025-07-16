How Much Does Kia's 1st Made-In-India EV Carens Clavis Cost?

12:13





The sport utility vehicle also supports fast charging, with the ability to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 39 minutes.





"We are committed to leading the future of electric mobility through innovation, sustainability, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Over the years, we have built a strong global EV portfolio and are proud to bring that expertise to India. The Carens Clavis EV represents the next step in this journey," said Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO, Kia India.





"It is built on three core pillars -- our proven global EV technology, advanced features that simplify the driving experience, and our unique RV philosophy that stands for movement, flexibility, and togetherness," Lee added.





Kia India on Tuesday launched its first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, starting at 17.99 lakh. The vehicle is offered with two battery pack options: a 42kWh variant promising a 404 km range, and a larger 51.4kWh battery offering up to 490 km (MIDC) on a single charge.