HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How Much Does Kia's 1st Made-In-India EV Carens Clavis Cost?

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
12:13
image
Kia India on Tuesday launched its first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, starting at 17.99 lakh. The vehicle is offered with two battery pack options: a 42kWh variant promising a 404 km range, and a larger 51.4kWh battery offering up to 490 km (MIDC) on a single charge.

The sport utility vehicle also supports fast charging, with the ability to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 39 minutes.  

"We are committed to leading the future of electric mobility through innovation, sustainability, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Over the years, we have built a strong global EV portfolio and are proud to bring that expertise to India. The Carens Clavis EV represents the next step in this journey," said Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO, Kia India. 

"It is built on three core pillars -- our proven global EV technology, advanced features that simplify the driving experience, and our unique RV philosophy that stands for movement, flexibility, and togetherness," Lee added.  

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA
LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA

'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China
'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China

Echoing United States President Donald Trump's stance on imposing economic sanctions against countries maintaining trade ties with Russia if Moscow doesn't put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisaiton (NATO)...

Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat
Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat

A Class 9 student was allegedly raped inside her house in Ghaziabad by four boys -- three of them known to her from school, with the police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack
Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and said he is recovering well.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD