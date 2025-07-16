HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Heavy rains continue across India

Wed, 16 July 2025
17:55
Two well-marked low-pressure areas -- one over northwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood and another over southwest Bihar and adjoining eastern Uttar Pradesh -- are currently influencing weather conditions across large parts of India. 

These systems are likely to sustain heavy to very heavy rainfall over eastern and adjoining central India over the next two days, while persistent wet conditions are predicted for Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over the next week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 21 cm) was recorded at isolated locations in Uttarakhand, Konkan, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

Several other regions, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Meghalaya, witnessed very heavy rainfall (ranging between 7 and 20 cm).Heavy rainfall was also observed in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, western Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

LIVE! Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India
LIVE! Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India

Beginning Of The End For Trump?
Beginning Of The End For Trump?

Unless Donald Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the beginning of the end for Trumpian politics, argues Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).Unless President Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the 'beginning of the end' for...

Ragi idlis to grilled fish: Parl's nutri-rich menu for MPs
Ragi idlis to grilled fish: Parl's nutri-rich menu for MPs

Parliament introduces a new 'Health Menu' featuring millet-based dishes, salads, and lean protein options to promote healthier eating habits among lawmakers, officials, and visitors.

Gujarat shuts 5 'dangerous' bridges on Narmada canals
Gujarat shuts 5 'dangerous' bridges on Narmada canals

Authorities in Gujarat have closed five bridges on the Narmada canals after inspections revealed they were unsafe for vehicular traffic. Heavy vehicles are banned from other bridges, and repairs are ordered for dozens more.

Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?
Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?

'If this is true, the Election Commission should come forward with data and officially confirm it.'

