Heavy rains continue across India

17:55





These systems are likely to sustain heavy to very heavy rainfall over eastern and adjoining central India over the next two days, while persistent wet conditions are predicted for Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over the next week.





According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 21 cm) was recorded at isolated locations in Uttarakhand, Konkan, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra.





Several other regions, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Meghalaya, witnessed very heavy rainfall (ranging between 7 and 20 cm).Heavy rainfall was also observed in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, western Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Two well-marked low-pressure areas -- one over northwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood and another over southwest Bihar and adjoining eastern Uttar Pradesh -- are currently influencing weather conditions across large parts of India.