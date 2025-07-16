HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four Delhi schools get bomb threat

Wed, 16 July 2025
10:19
A bomb threat received through email triggered panic across four private schools in Delhi on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

This was the third consecutive day that education institutes in the national capital were targeted with bomb threats, which, in the past two days, turned out to be hoaxes.

A call regarding the email threatening to blow up St Thomas School in Dwarka was received at 5.26 am by the fire control, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj at 6.30 am, Mother International in Hauz Khas at 8.12 am and Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar at 8.11 am, the fire services officer said.

For St Thomas School, this was a second bomb threat in less than 24 hours. 

In total, nine bomb threat emails have been received by eight schools in the city.

Staff staying in these schools overnight were immediately taken to safety as a precautionary measure, as teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts rushed in for a thorough search.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, the officer said.   -- PTI

