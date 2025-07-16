Fight till last breath, papa: Girl who immolated herself

15:09





He also demanded that the government conduct a screening test before hiring someone as a teacher.





Speaking with ANI, he said, "Doesn't matter if someone does or doesn't do anything, I'll fight till my last breath for my daughter. My daughter has passed away. If I don't fight, then what will happen to someone else's daughter next time? I will fight for them. They should make strict laws. The government should do a screening before hiring people with such unethical thoughts."





"My daughter has taught me, Papa, fight till last breath. If I don't get justice, someone else will," he added.





The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident.





The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College Speaking about the accused, who has been arrested by the police, victim's father said, "He had full control over the internal marks. He was the HOD. Students' future depends on them. He used to threaten students." -- ANI

