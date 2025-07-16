HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fight till last breath, papa: Girl who immolated herself

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
15:09
image
The father of the 20-year-old college student, who immolated herself in protest over alleged sexual harassment by her teacher, on Wednesday vowed to fight till his last breath for justice.

He also demanded that the government conduct a screening test before hiring someone as a teacher. 

Speaking with ANI, he said, "Doesn't matter if someone does or doesn't do anything, I'll fight till my last breath for my daughter. My daughter has passed away. If I don't fight, then what will happen to someone else's daughter next time? I will fight for them. They should make strict laws. The government should do a screening before hiring people with such unethical thoughts." 

"My daughter has taught me, Papa, fight till last breath. If I don't get justice, someone else will," he added. 

The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. 

The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College Speaking about the accused, who has been arrested by the police, victim's father said, "He had full control over the internal marks. He was the HOD. Students' future depends on them. He used to threaten students." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fight till last breath, papa: Girl who immolated herself
LIVE! Fight till last breath, papa: Girl who immolated herself

Focus on Mahmudabad's SM posts, don't seize gadgets: SC
Focus on Mahmudabad's SM posts, don't seize gadgets: SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the line of investigation adopted by the Haryana SIT in the case of an Ashoka University professor booked for social media posts, stating that it "misdirected itself."

BJD's protest over Odisha student's death turns violent
BJD's protest over Odisha student's death turns violent

Several Biju Janata Dal workers and leaders, including two former ministers, were injured in a scuffle with police personnel in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday during a party's protest over the death of a college student, who set herself on...

Pakistan staring at another military coup?
Pakistan staring at another military coup?

Speculation swirls in Pakistan regarding potential changes in the political landscape, fueled by rumors of the army chief's possible presidential aspirations and discussions between top civilian and military leaders.

BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit
BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit

Putting an end to the rumours surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's sudden Test retirement, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has insisted the decision was purely theirs

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD