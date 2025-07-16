HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: SUV driver arrested

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
08:26
image
The driver of the SUV which ran over and killed Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner, has been arrested, sources said on Wednesday.

They said the accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh Dhillon (26), a resident of Dasupur in Kartarpur.

His vehicle has also been seized.

Dhillon was going from Bhogpur to Kishahgarh on Monday when he hit Singh (114) in his native Bias village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

The marathon runner succumbed to injuries on Monday evening.

According to villagers, Singh was tossed 5-7 feet in the air after being hit by the vehicle.

After the incident, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the driver under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: SUV driver arrested
LIVE! Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: SUV driver arrested

Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka
Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka

According to police, the student alleged that one of the lecturers befriended her under the pretext of sharing academic notes and began chatting with her frequently.

The Country To Execute Most Indians Is...
The Country To Execute Most Indians Is...

Kuwait has executed 25 Indian nationals in the past five years.

Indian astronomers discover a rare cosmic twist
Indian astronomers discover a rare cosmic twist

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) have discovered an unexpectedly high abundance of germanium in the Extreme Helium star A980, challenging existing theories about stellar chemistry and the evolution of rare stars.

Maha: Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws baby out
Maha: Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws baby out

The driver of the sleeper bus -- which has compartments with upper and lower berths -- noticed that something was thrown out of the window. When he enquired about it, Shaikh told him that his wife had vomited as she felt nauseating due...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD