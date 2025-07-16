Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: SUV driver arrested

08:26

The driver of the SUV which ran over and killed Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner, has been arrested, sources said on Wednesday.





They said the accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh Dhillon (26), a resident of Dasupur in Kartarpur.





His vehicle has also been seized.





Dhillon was going from Bhogpur to Kishahgarh on Monday when he hit Singh (114) in his native Bias village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.





The marathon runner succumbed to injuries on Monday evening.





According to villagers, Singh was tossed 5-7 feet in the air after being hit by the vehicle.





After the incident, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the driver under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. -- PTI