HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Defamation case against Nirmala Sithraman: Court slaps Rs 5k fine on complainant

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
19:09
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
A Delhi court on Wednesday imposed Rs 5,000 fine on Lipika Mitra for being absent in the hearing over her criminal defamation complaint against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Mitra is the wife of former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. 

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal said, "None is present on behalf of the complainant side, and even none appeared on behalf of the complainant side through video-conferencing (VC)." 

The judge noted that during the last hearing, the date and time were fixed according to the convenience of both parties. 

He said, "In view of non-appearance, a cost of Rs 5,000 is imposed on the complainant (Mitra) to be deposited with the Central Delhi Court Bar Association." 

The judge provided the last opportunity to Mitra to file a reply and address arguments, and posted the matter on August 2. 

The complaint claimed that Sitharaman made "defamatory, false, and malicious statements" in a press conference on May 17, 2024, with the sole intention to tarnish the reputation of Bharti and weaken his chances of winning in the general elections. 

According to the complaint, the utterances were made "solely with an intent to hurt the complainant and her husband" for political gains to the BJP's candidate and political loss to the complainant's husband during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. 

The accused, it said, spoke about the matrimonial discord of the complainant and her husband but withheld the information of their reunion and living together happily. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India
LIVE! Trump hints at Indonesia-style trade deal for India

Beginning Of The End For Trump?
Beginning Of The End For Trump?

Unless Donald Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the beginning of the end for Trumpian politics, argues Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).Unless President Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the 'beginning of the end' for...

Ragi idlis to grilled fish: Parl's nutri-rich menu for MPs
Ragi idlis to grilled fish: Parl's nutri-rich menu for MPs

Parliament introduces a new 'Health Menu' featuring millet-based dishes, salads, and lean protein options to promote healthier eating habits among lawmakers, officials, and visitors.

Gujarat shuts 5 'dangerous' bridges on Narmada canals
Gujarat shuts 5 'dangerous' bridges on Narmada canals

Authorities in Gujarat have closed five bridges on the Narmada canals after inspections revealed they were unsafe for vehicular traffic. Heavy vehicles are banned from other bridges, and repairs are ordered for dozens more.

Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?
Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?

'If this is true, the Election Commission should come forward with data and officially confirm it.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD