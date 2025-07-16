HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Companies Affected In IPR Cases Can Press Criminal Charges: SC

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
12:28
image
The Supreme Court has held that a company can be called a 'victim' under the Code of Criminal Procedure and it can file an appeal against an acquittal order in criminal cases, including violations of intellectual property rights. 

This means that corporate entities affected by violations of such rights could pursue criminal proceedings as the victim. A Bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a plea by Asian Paints, which had suffered losses due to the accused allegedly selling counterfeit paints. 

Asian Paints moved the apex court against the Rajasthan high court judgment dismissing its appeal against the acquittal of Ram Babu, who was allegedly found selling counterfeit paints under the brand name 'Asian Paints'. 

The high court had dismissed the appeal under the proviso to Section 372 CrPC, reasoning that an agent of Asian Paints and not the company was the 'complainant' and therefore the latter couldn't file an appeal against the acquittal. 

The Supreme Court, while disagreeing with this reasoning, questioned whether the appellant would fall under the definition of 'victim' in terms of Section 2(wa) read with the proviso to Section 372 of the CrPC, or whether Section 378 of the CrPC would prevail in the facts and circumstances of the present case. The proviso to Section 372 grants victims the right to appeal against acquittal of the accused, conviction for a lesser offence, and inadequate compensation. If the court orders insufficient compensation for the victim, the victim can appeal.  

-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA
LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA

'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China
'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China

Echoing United States President Donald Trump's stance on imposing economic sanctions against countries maintaining trade ties with Russia if Moscow doesn't put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisaiton (NATO)...

Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat
Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat

A Class 9 student was allegedly raped inside her house in Ghaziabad by four boys -- three of them known to her from school, with the police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack
Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and said he is recovering well.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD