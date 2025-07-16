HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at her flat

Wed, 16 July 2025
10:28
A class 9 student was allegedly raped inside her house in Ghaziabad by four boys -- three of them known to her from school, with the police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

The girl was alone in the house when the incident took place on Sunday morning in a housing society in Ghaziabad.

Her mother had gone out to the market, police said.

"The minor girl was in contact with a boy on Instagram who was messaging her to meet. On Sunday, he reached her house around 11.30 am and knocked the door. When she opened the gate, he along with three other boys forcibly barged into the room and took turns to force themselves on her," an official said.

"In the meantime, her mother returned home from the market and found the door of the house ajar. She went inside and saw the four boys with her daughter. She took her daughter out of the room and locked the boys inside before calling the police," the official said.

While the police were about to reach, some society office-bearers allegedly reached the house and let go of the boys, the official said.

ACP (Kavinagar) Bhaskar Verma told PTI that the girl's father has lodged an FIR against the four boys.

"They all are studying in Class 11, 10 and 9. The girl was sent for medical examination. The girl's statement is not yet recorded and culprits have not been arrested. Police is probing the case," the ACP said.

He added that an investigation into the case is underway to ascertain facts and information.  -- PTI

