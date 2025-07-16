HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BIS raids Amazon hub in Andhra, seizes uncertified goods

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
20:29
File image
File image
The Vijayawada branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards raided e-commerce giant Amazon in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district and seized a consignment of uncertified consumer products, including electronics, utensils, toys, fans, footwear, and more, an official said on Wednesday. 

The raid on Amazon's hub at Kandrika, Vijayawada, follows similar recent actions against Flipkart, E-Kart, and Meesho in the Krishna district. 

BIS Vijayawada conducted a significant enforcement raid on July 15, 2025, at an Amazon hub in Kandrika. 

The raid aimed to regulate non-certified and unsafe products violating Quality Control Orders (QCOs), said BIS Vijayawada Director Prem Sajani Patnala in an official press release. 

The seized consignment from Amazon included nine categories of consumer goods. 

Based on actionable intelligence and digital surveillance, it has been found that several e-commerce platforms are facilitating the sale and distribution of uncertified and potentially hazardous products, the press release stated. 

The BIS is currently running a nationwide enforcement campaign to curb the sale and distribution of such non-compliant products. 

Patnala noted that the seized items lacked mandatory BIS certification or registration under the Compulsory Registration Scheme, which violates Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. 

This section prohibits the selling, storing, or exhibiting of goods without the standard mark, among other restrictions. She pointed out that e-commerce platforms "are enabling the circulation of uncertified and unsafe goods". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Back from space, what awaits Shubhanshu at home
LIVE! Back from space, what awaits Shubhanshu at home

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

Why bomb threats via VPNs, dark web evade detection
Why bomb threats via VPNs, dark web evade detection

Delhi Police are investigating a series of bomb threats targeting schools and colleges, sent via encrypted networks. The threats have caused panic and disruption, prompting increased security measures and a police investigation into the...

How drones are reshaping terror strategy in J-K
How drones are reshaping terror strategy in J-K

Security agencies are concerned about the increasing use of drones by terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir for surveillance and logistics, replacing human networks.

Pakistan staring at another military coup?
Pakistan staring at another military coup?

Speculation swirls in Pakistan regarding potential changes in the political landscape, fueled by rumors of the army chief's possible presidential aspirations and discussions between top civilian and military leaders.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD