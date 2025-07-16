BIS raids Amazon hub in Andhra, seizes uncertified goods

20:29

The raid on Amazon's hub at Kandrika, Vijayawada, follows similar recent actions against Flipkart, E-Kart, and Meesho in the Krishna district.





BIS Vijayawada conducted a significant enforcement raid on July 15, 2025, at an Amazon hub in Kandrika.





The raid aimed to regulate non-certified and unsafe products violating Quality Control Orders (QCOs), said BIS Vijayawada Director Prem Sajani Patnala in an official press release.





The seized consignment from Amazon included nine categories of consumer goods.





Based on actionable intelligence and digital surveillance, it has been found that several e-commerce platforms are facilitating the sale and distribution of uncertified and potentially hazardous products, the press release stated.





The BIS is currently running a nationwide enforcement campaign to curb the sale and distribution of such non-compliant products.





Patnala noted that the seized items lacked mandatory BIS certification or registration under the Compulsory Registration Scheme, which violates Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016.





This section prohibits the selling, storing, or exhibiting of goods without the standard mark, among other restrictions. She pointed out that e-commerce platforms "are enabling the circulation of uncertified and unsafe goods". -- PTI

