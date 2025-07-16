HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bihar police set up dedicated cell to maintain database of contract killers

Wed, 16 July 2025
23:58
File image
The Bihar police has set up a 'cell' to maintain a database of contract killers operating in the state with a view to keep a tab on such criminals.                 The new cell has been constituted under the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar police.

Talking to reporters here, additional director general (hqs) Kundan Krishnan said, "Analysis of the recent incidents of serious crimes in the state has revealed that certain youths are indulging in contract killing for money. A new cell has been constituted to keep a tab on contract killers. A database of these contract killers will be maintained to check their activities and nab them in future."                 

A complete dossier will be prepared of each contract killer, Krishnan said. 

"The cell will keep their hysical description, photographs, along with their names, address and other details so that their movement can be tracked even after coming out of jail. Police personnel in districts have been asked to keep a tab on such contract killers," he said.

The ADG said, "Police have identified 1,290 persons who have acquired proceeds of crime and their assets will be seized very soon."                 

Asked about the sudden increase in cases of heinous crime, especially murders, in the state, the ADG said, "The statistics does not suggest that the average crime graph has witnessed an increase. This is an election year and a narrative is being built through misinformation and disinformation. No one should try to demoralise the police as it has always identified and taken action against criminals." -- PTI

