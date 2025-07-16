HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LIVE! Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with family after ISS return
Back from space, what awaits astronaut Shuks at home
Kamna Shukla, wife of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, shares plans for his homecoming after his 18-day mission on the International Space Station, emphasizing family time and simple pleasures.

'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China
Echoing United States President Donald Trump's stance on imposing economic sanctions against countries maintaining trade ties with Russia if Moscow doesn't put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisaiton (NATO)...

Properties of 3 Pak-based terror handlers seized in J-K
The action was carried out in connection with a case registered under various sections of Indian Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?
'If this is true, the Election Commission should come forward with data and officially confirm it.'

