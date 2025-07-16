HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Army conducts successful trials of Akash Prime air defence system in Ladakh

Wed, 16 July 2025
22:02
File image
In a significant development, the Indian Army on Wednesday conducted successful trials of the indigenously developed Akash Prime air defence system at over 15,000 feet altitude in the Ladakh sector.   

The trial were carried out by the Army Air Defence along with senior officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation which has developed the system.   

During the trials, the surface to air missiles registered two direct hits against very fast moving target aircraft in the very high altitude area in rarified atmosphere.   

The Akash Prime system would form the third and fourth regiment of the Akash air defence systems in the Indian Army. 

The system also performed very well during Operation Sindoor in thwarting aerial attacks by Pakistan military using Chinese aircraft and Turkish drones in it, said the officials. -- ANI

