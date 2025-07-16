HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 killed, 7 injured in firing on passenger bus in Pakistan's Balochistan

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
20:47
File image
File image
Three persons were killed and seven others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The vehicle was going from Karachi to provincial capital Quetta when it came under attack in the Kalat area of the restive region, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Three passengers were killed and seven others injured in the tragic incident," Rind said, adding that the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kalat.

He added that the security agencies, district administration and rescue teams have immediately reached the scene to tackle the situation.

Security forces have surrounded the area, and a search operation is underway. Security forces are pursuing the attackers, Rind said.                 

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, saying the targeting of innocent passengers by terrorists is a "very cowardly act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with family after ISS return
LIVE! Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with family after ISS return

Back from space, what awaits astronaut Shuks at home
Back from space, what awaits astronaut Shuks at home

Kamna Shukla, wife of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, shares plans for his homecoming after his 18-day mission on the International Space Station, emphasizing family time and simple pleasures.

'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China
'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China

Echoing United States President Donald Trump's stance on imposing economic sanctions against countries maintaining trade ties with Russia if Moscow doesn't put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisaiton (NATO)...

Properties of 3 Pak-based terror handlers seized in J-K
Properties of 3 Pak-based terror handlers seized in J-K

The action was carried out in connection with a case registered under various sections of Indian Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?
Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?

'If this is true, the Election Commission should come forward with data and officially confirm it.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD