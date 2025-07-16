3 killed, 7 injured in firing on passenger bus in Pakistan's Balochistan

20:47

File image





The vehicle was going from Karachi to provincial capital Quetta when it came under attack in the Kalat area of the restive region, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.





No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.





"Three passengers were killed and seven others injured in the tragic incident," Rind said, adding that the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kalat.





He added that the security agencies, district administration and rescue teams have immediately reached the scene to tackle the situation.





Security forces have surrounded the area, and a search operation is underway. Security forces are pursuing the attackers, Rind said.





Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, saying the targeting of innocent passengers by terrorists is a "very cowardly act. -- PTI

Three persons were killed and seven others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Wednesday, a senior official said.